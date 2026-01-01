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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1987-D Copper-Nickel1987-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 20 13.75 50 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-P Copper-Nickel1987-P Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.28 0.36 1.80 4.37 10 13.75 20 125 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S Copper-Nickel1987-S Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.57 0.97 1.72 2.87 4.80 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 275 -.- 1 1 2 3 4 -.- 5 5 -.- 7 10 15 80
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1987-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS. 1987-P 5C Jefferson Nickel -- Cud Die Break -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 57.00 Heritage Auctions 91190 PCGS