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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1955 Copper-Nickel1955 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.15 0.20 0.25 0.35 0.40 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- -.- 2 5 20 500 60 1,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Copper-Nickel1955 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.02 1.32 3 4.80 10.62 13.75 -.- 22.50 -.- 40 -.- 77.50 -.- 102.50 -.- 390 -.- 4 10 15 -.- 20 25 -.- 30 60 200 500 3,000 -.-
1955 D/S Copper-Nickel1955 D/S Copper-Nickel -.- 6 8 9 11 25 -.- -.- 30 35 -.- -.- 55 90 200 -.- 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-D Copper-Nickel1955-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.09 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.20 0.23 0.66 1.02 1.20 7.20 15 2,750 90 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1955 5C PR67 PCGS. 1955 5C PR67 PCGS. MS-67 240.00 Heritage Auctions 27115 PCGS
1955 5C PR67 PCGS. PCGS 1955 5C PR67 PCGS. PCGS MS-67 50.00 Heritage Auctions 25218 PCGS