Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Jefferson 5 Cents

Enlarge
Enlarge
Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Jefferson 5 Cents
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Jefferson 5 Cents
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1954 Copper-Nickel1954 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.25 -.- -.- 0.50 0.75 -.- -.- 1.50 7.50 20 400 65 1,750 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Copper-Nickel1954 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.28 2.82 3.60 5.40 12.50 15 -.- 25 -.- 41.25 -.- 62.50 -.- 156.25 -.- -.- -.- 5 12 15 -.- 30 50 -.- 45 80 950 1,750 -.- -.-
1954 S/D Copper-Nickel1954 S/D Copper-Nickel -.- 5 7 10 12 18 -.- -.- 22 25 -.- -.- 50 75 150 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-D Copper-Nickel1954-D Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.16 0.19 0.21 0.26 0.46 0.84 1.02 1.26 6 13.75 1,250 150 4,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-S Copper-Nickel1954-S Copper-Nickel 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.21 0.30 0.42 0.60 0.86 1.50 2.30 2.87 10.80 22.50 4,000 57.50 20,000 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified