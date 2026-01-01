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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1953 Copper-Nickel1953 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.25 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- -.- 2.50 6.75 20 2,000 75 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Copper-Nickel1953 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.50 5.10 6 9.60 17.50 25 -.- 35 -.- 42.50 -.- 82.50 -.- 193.75 -.- -.- -.- 10 20 25 -.- 45 75 -.- 50 200 3,000 5,500 -.- -.-
1953-D Copper-Nickel1953-D Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.12 0.15 0.19 0.21 0.24 0.26 0.40 0.60 1.15 2.30 7.80 16.25 125 31.25 900 193.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-S Copper-Nickel1953-S Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.08 0.12 0.18 0.26 0.30 0.42 0.54 0.72 0.86 1.08 1.15 2.30 7.20 25 8,000 62.50 -.- 593.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
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