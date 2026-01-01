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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1952 Copper-Nickel1952 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.25 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1.50 -.- -.- 4.75 15 25 1,250 75 2,750 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Copper-Nickel1952 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.20 8.40 10.80 14.40 25 30 -.- 40 -.- 62.50 -.- 115 -.- 287.50 -.- -.- -.- 15 25 30 -.- 45 75 -.- 60 150 2,250 5,000 -.- -.-
1952-D Copper-Nickel1952-D Copper-Nickel 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.15 0.24 0.36 0.42 0.48 1.20 3.16 3.90 4.31 4.60 5.40 15 125 30 400 225 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S Copper-Nickel1952-S Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.08 0.10 0.14 0.18 0.30 0.36 0.42 0.48 0.86 1.14 1.84 3.45 6.60 16.25 275 32.50 700 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
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