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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1951 Copper-Nickel1951 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.25 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- -.- 5 8 15 400 50 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Copper-Nickel1951 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 21.60 24 26.40 30 37.50 42.50 -.- 52.50 -.- 70 -.- 150 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- 25 35 45 900 60 125 2,500 100 200 2,500 4,000 -.- -.-
1951-D Copper-Nickel1951-D Copper-Nickel 0.10 0.13 0.14 0.21 0.42 0.54 0.60 0.66 0.78 1.20 1.68 2.30 6.32 9.60 15 50 26.25 350 125 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951-S Copper-Nickel1951-S Copper-Nickel 0.12 0.18 0.24 0.42 0.66 0.90 1.02 1.14 1.32 1.80 2.40 3.45 5.75 10.80 18.75 225 40 800 350 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
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