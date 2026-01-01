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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1950 Copper-Nickel1950 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.10 0.15 0.25 0.50 0.75 -.- -.- 1 1.25 -.- -.- 4 7 15 75 50 350 550 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Copper-Nickel1950 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25.20 28.80 33.60 40.80 47.50 56.25 -.- 85 -.- 130 -.- 325 -.- 2,340 -.- -.- -.- 30 40 50 900 60 150 900 125 500 2,500 -.- -.- -.-
1950-D Copper-Nickel1950-D Copper-Nickel 5.40 5.70 6 6.60 7.50 8.10 9 9.30 9.90 10.50 11.40 12 13.80 18 27.50 50 43.75 100 162.50 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1950 5C PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (189/812). PCGS 1950 5C PR65 NGC. NGC Census: (189/812). PCGS MS-65 30.00 Heritage Auctions 27031 NGC
1950 5C PR65 PCGS. 1950 5C PR65 PCGS. MS-65 53.00 Heritage Auctions 25091 PCGS