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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1943/2-P Silver1943/2-P Silver 26.40 40.25 48.30 66.70 101.20 143.75 161 184 224.25 230 253 288 406.25 450 650 1,400 900 2,600 3,150 4,750 5,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D Silver1943-D Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.42 6.60 9.30 12.50 28 30 45 62.40 125 950 5,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-P Silver1943-P Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.42 6.60 9 15 40 30 80 85.80 300 1,030 14,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-P Doubled Eye Silver1943-P Doubled Eye Silver -.- 25 30 35 55 65 -.- -.- 135 150 -.- -.- 190 285 350 750 575 1,200 1,100 7,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S Silver1943-S Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.06 6.18 6.30 6.42 6.90 10.80 17.50 40 30 80 93.60 325 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
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