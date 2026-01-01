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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1942 Copper-Nickel1942 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.07 0.10 0.25 0.40 0.75 -.- -.- 1.50 2.75 -.- -.- 8 15 20 60 30 450 225 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 Copper-Nickel1942 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15.60 20.40 28.80 40.80 55 77.50 -.- 96.25 -.- 175 -.- 1,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 60 70 3,000 90 -.- 6.25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-D Copper-Nickel1942-D Copper-Nickel 0.18 0.30 0.42 1.20 2.10 5.70 6 7.80 10.80 23 25.30 26.45 27.60 32.40 37.50 50 60 100 156 400 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-D/Horizontal D Copper-Nickel1942-D/Horizontal D Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- 80 175 400 -.- -.- 650 1,300 -.- -.- 3,500 4,000 4,500 9,500 8,000 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-P Silver1942-P Silver -.- 4 4 4 4 6 -.- -.- 7 8 -.- -.- 12 15 25 55 35 115 150 500 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-P Silver1942-P Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 62.40 66 72 84 105 120 -.- 162.50 -.- 256.25 -.- 2,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 80 110 125 -.- 175 3,000 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-S Silver1942-S Silver 4.92 5.04 5.16 5.28 5.40 5.52 5.64 6 6.30 9 9.48 10.80 11.50 14.40 20 80 35 175 71.50 650 1,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1942 1C PR64 Red PCGS. 1942 1C PR64 Red PCGS. MS-65 114.00 Heritage Auctions 23368 PCGS
1942 5C PR65 ANACS. 1942 5C PR65 ANACS. MS-65 126.00 Heritage Auctions 21049 ANACS