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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1940 Copper-Nickel1940 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.07 0.10 0.15 0.25 0.50 -.- -.- 1 1.50 -.- -.- 4 7 15 30 35 55 125 300 700 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 Copper-Nickel1940 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18 26.40 34.80 45.60 80 105 -.- 120 -.- 337.50 -.- 4,810 -.- 16,880 -.- -.- -.- 40 75 100 -.- 150 -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940-D Copper-Nickel1940-D Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.09 0.18 0.30 0.48 1.20 1.50 1.68 2.04 2.70 3.30 3.60 5.17 8.40 13.75 20 22.50 40 78 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940-S Copper-Nickel1940-S Copper-Nickel 0.07 0.12 0.19 0.36 0.60 1.02 1.20 1.50 1.80 3 3.90 5.10 6.32 10.80 18.75 50 32.50 125 188.50 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1940 5C PR64 PCGS. PCGS 1940 5C PR64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21063 PCGS
1940 5C PR65 NGC. 1940 5C PR65 NGC. MS-65 79.00 Heritage Auctions 25321 NGC