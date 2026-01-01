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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1939 Doubled MONTICELLO Copper-Nickel1939 Doubled MONTICELLO Copper-Nickel -.- 25 40 100 125 175 -.- -.- 200 300 -.- -.- 800 1,050 1,250 2,250 1,500 5,500 2,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel1939 Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel 0.12 0.14 0.18 0.24 0.30 1.80 1.86 1.92 2.04 2.70 3 3.30 5.40 13.20 26.25 160 43.75 250 130 1,150 1,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel1939 Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 21.60 28.80 43.20 60 90 143.75 -.- 187.50 -.- 546 -.- 3,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 90 105 -.- 150 -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel1939 Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.10 0.20 0.50 1 1.50 -.- -.- 3.50 5 -.- -.- 10 20 30 50 40 70 100 325 1,500 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-D Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel1939-D Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel 2.88 3.30 3.72 5.10 10.20 22.20 25.20 28.20 29.90 40.25 46 52.90 58.65 64.80 75 400 95 550 208 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-D Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel1939-D Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel -.- 5 6 8 10 12 -.- -.- 15 30 -.- -.- 40 65 80 250 100 675 250 2,500 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel1939-S Reverse of 1938 Copper-Nickel 0.54 0.66 0.90 1.74 3.30 8.40 8.70 9.30 10.20 13.80 14.95 18.40 21.85 32.40 52.50 175 85 500 221 5,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel1939-S Reverse of 1940 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.75 1 2 5 7 -.- -.- 8 9 -.- -.- 20 40 90 150 250 700 1,050 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 S NGC. 1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 S NGC. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21094 NGC
1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 NGC. 1939 5C Reverse of 1938 PR64 NGC. MS-64 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27178 NGC