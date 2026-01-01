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Jefferson 5 Cents

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Jefferson 5 Cents

Jefferson 5-cent coin endures many changes

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If one word sums up the Jefferson 5-cent coin, it would be "change" because throughout its storied history it has endured many ch...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Jefferson 5 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-65 FS MS-66 MS-66 FS MS-67 MS-67 FS MS-68 MS-68 FS MS-69 MS-69 FS MS-70 MS-70 FS PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1938 Copper-Nickel1938 Copper-Nickel -.- 0.20 0.30 0.50 1 1.50 -.- -.- 3 4 -.- -.- 8 15 20 60 45 150 275 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 Copper-Nickel1938 Copper-Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 24 31.20 43.20 57.60 93.75 105 -.- 187.50 -.- 468 -.- 2,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 90 100 -.- 150 -.- -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-D Copper-Nickel1938-D Copper-Nickel -.- 0.55 0.75 1.25 1.75 3.50 -.- -.- 5 6.50 -.- -.- 9 14 20 70 35 100 75 500 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-S Copper-Nickel1938-S Copper-Nickel 1.20 1.44 1.68 1.86 2.40 2.70 3 3.30 3.60 6.60 7.80 8.40 9.60 16.80 26.25 175 37.50 500 221 1,250 1,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1938 5C PR64 NGC. 1938 5C PR64 NGC. MS-64 66.00 Heritage Auctions 21145 NGC
1938 5C PR64 NGC. 1938 5C PR64 NGC. MS-64 43.00 Heritage Auctions 21812 NGC