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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1937 Bison Standing on Plain1937 Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 7.20 9.60 10.80 13.20 15.60 18 20.40 28.75 37.50 47.50 78.75 325 6,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 Bison Standing on Plain1937 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 720 760 900 1,010 1,090 1,280 1,420 2,090 4,880 23,400 650 800 950 1,050 1,250 1,450
1937-D Bison Standing on Plain1937-D Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 8.40 9.60 10.80 14.40 24 26.40 27.60 31.25 36.25 48.75 80 600 9,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-D 3 Legs Bison Standing on Plain1937-D 3 Legs Bison Standing on Plain 350 475 525 550 960 1,190 1,410 1,560 2,280 2,560 2,910 3,440 4,440 6,410 8,220 25,690 40,000 124,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S Bison Standing on Plain1937-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 8.40 9.60 10.80 13.20 22.80 25.20 27.60 32.50 38.75 51.25 100 970 10,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1937 5C MS66 NGC. (10)1937 5C MS66 NGC. MS-66 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27179 NGC
(19)1937 5C MS66 PCGS. (19)1937 5C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 870.00 Heritage Auctions 23149 PCGS