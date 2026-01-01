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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1936 Bison Standing on Plain1936 Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 8.40 9.60 10.80 14.40 16.80 19.20 25.20 38.75 45 57.50 115 630 6,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Brilliant Proof Bison Standing on Plain1936 Brilliant Proof Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 820 920 1,000 1,170 1,250 1,590 2,000 3,340 9,460 31,850 800 950 1,050 1,150 1,500 2,000
1936 Satin Proof Bison Standing on Plain1936 Satin Proof Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 820 900 1,060 1,230 1,380 1,720 2,720 5,490 55,250 700 900 1,050 1,100 1,400 1,750
1936-D Bison Standing on Plain1936-D Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 2 3 3.60 13.20 14.40 15.60 19.20 31.20 32.40 34.80 41.25 50 85 187.50 1,160 29,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-D 3 and One Half Legs Bison Standing on Plain1936-D 3 and One Half Legs Bison Standing on Plain 350 500 750 1,100 1,250 3,000 4,000 -.- 6,000 10,000 -.- -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S Bison Standing on Plain1936-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 1.15 1.15 2 3.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 33.60 36 39.60 43.75 56.25 93.75 206.25 1,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1936 5C MS65 PCGS. All coins Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS (10)1936 5C MS65 PCGS. All coins Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-65 528.75 Heritage Auctions 7381 PCGS
(10)1936-D 5C MS65 PCGS. NGC Census: (1020/705). PCGS (10)1936-D 5C MS65 PCGS. NGC Census: (1020/705). PCGS MS-65 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7631 PCGS