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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1934 Bison Standing on Plain1934 Bison Standing on Plain 3 1.15 1.15 1.72 4.60 9.20 18 19.20 20.40 28.80 44.40 49.20 54 60 110 200 600 2,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D Bison Standing on Plain1934-D Bison Standing on Plain 1 1.15 2.30 4.60 9.20 19.55 44.40 46.80 49.20 57.60 74.40 78 84 125 206.25 450 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1934 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. 1934 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 588.68 Heritage Auctions 8096 PCGS
1934 5C AU58 PCGS. 1934 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25100 PCGS