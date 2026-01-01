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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1928 Bison Standing on Plain1928 Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 1.15 1.15 3.45 4.60 11.50 21.60 22.80 25.20 28.80 33.60 44.40 60 81.25 115 325 640 4,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-D Bison Standing on Plain1928-D Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 1.15 2 4.80 13.80 32.20 40.80 50.40 54 60 64.80 72 84 110 225 537.50 3,160 16,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S Bison Standing on Plain1928-S Bison Standing on Plain 0.75 1.15 2.30 3 11.50 26.45 102 109.20 162 210 240 288 390 680 1,090 2,590 9,530 23,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1928 5C -- Obverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/757). PCGS 1928 5C -- Obverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/757). PCGS MS-60 34.00 Heritage Auctions 24651 NGC Details
1928 5C -- Reverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/784). PCGS 1928 5C -- Reverse Wheel Mark -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/784). PCGS MS-60 90.00 Heritage Auctions 24504 Details NGC