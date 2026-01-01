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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1927 Bison Standing on Plain1927 Bison Standing on Plain 1 1.15 1.15 1.72 5.75 11.50 19.20 21.60 22.80 26.40 33.60 44.40 63.60 97.50 150 300 575 3,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D Bison Standing on Plain1927-D Bison Standing on Plain 1.50 2.30 6 6.90 25.30 72.45 102 120 132 192 216 240 330 475 1,130 4,340 19,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S Bison Standing on Plain1927-S Bison Standing on Plain 1.25 1.15 2 5.75 31.05 94.30 210 252 330 600 660 720 1,560 3,060 3,560 11,700 29,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1927 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. 1927 5C Buffalo Nickel -- 6% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 223.25 Heritage Auctions 8727 PCGS
1927 5C MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (53/881). PCGS 1927 5C MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (53/881). PCGS MS-62 43.00 Heritage Auctions 24744 NGC