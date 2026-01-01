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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1926 Bison Standing on Plain1926 Bison Standing on Plain 0.50 1.15 2.30 3.60 6.90 12.65 20.40 21.60 24 30 36 45.60 62.40 85 117.50 225 525 2,000 17,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D Bison Standing on Plain1926-D Bison Standing on Plain 7 8.05 13.80 26.45 97.75 180 270 300 330 360 390 420 475 575 1,280 5,470 9,940 29,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S Bison Standing on Plain1926-S Bison Standing on Plain 15 17.25 37.95 80.50 192 750 2,310 2,560 3,030 4,160 4,690 5,280 6,910 9,720 13,190 75,000 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1926-S 5C Fine 12 PCGS. (2)1926-S 5C Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27131 PCGS
1926 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. 1926 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 91390 PCGS