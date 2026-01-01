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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1925 Bison Standing on Plain1925 Bison Standing on Plain 1.25 1.15 2 3.60 10.80 17.25 28.80 32.40 36 42 46.80 52.80 73.20 150 231.25 425 750 4,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-D Bison Standing on Plain1925-D Bison Standing on Plain 7 8.05 16.10 31.05 85.10 168 330 360 390 462 510 552 630 970 1,470 4,220 9,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S Bison Standing on Plain1925-S Bison Standing on Plain 3 3.60 8.05 19.55 82.80 180 264 300 360 600 690 810 1,060 1,720 3,000 10,910 48,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1925 5C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1925 5C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 149.00 Heritage Auctions 23157 Genuine PCGS
1925 5C -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1925 5C -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 53.00 Heritage Auctions 21172 Details NGC