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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1924 Bison Standing on Plain1924 Bison Standing on Plain 1 1.15 3.45 4.60 10.35 20.40 42 45.60 50.40 60 79.20 86.40 144 275 500 880 2,540 10,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-D Bison Standing on Plain1924-D Bison Standing on Plain 6 7.20 10.35 27.60 88.55 192 294 330 480 540 600 640 690 1,160 1,710 4,710 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S Bison Standing on Plain1924-S Bison Standing on Plain 11 14.95 34.50 90 270 990 1,650 1,740 1,890 2,370 2,520 2,700 3,330 4,940 7,660 13,690 40,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(4) 1924-S 5C VG8 NGC. (4) 1924-S 5C VG8 NGC. VG-8 65.00 Heritage Auctions 23072 NGC
1924 5C AU58 PCGS. 1924 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 93.00 Heritage Auctions 23170 PCGS