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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1923 Bison Standing on Plain1923 Bison Standing on Plain 1.25 1.72 3.60 6 9.20 16.80 34.80 39.60 43.20 51.60 57.60 68.40 98.40 175 243.75 550 920 4,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S Bison Standing on Plain1923-S Bison Standing on Plain 4.50 6 10.35 24.15 106.95 240 288 312 390 480 540 570 660 1,200 1,780 6,340 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1923 5C AU58 PCGS. 1923 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 66.00 Heritage Auctions 23265 PCGS
1923 5C MS62 ANACS. NGC Census: (92/736). PCGS 1923 5C MS62 ANACS. NGC Census: (92/736). PCGS MS-62 79.00 Heritage Auctions 23230 ANACS