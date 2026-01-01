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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1921 Bison Standing on Plain1921 Bison Standing on Plain 2.25 3.60 5.75 9.60 22.80 50.40 75.60 85.20 92.40 144 162 180 240 350 550 980 1,690 4,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-S Bison Standing on Plain1921-S Bison Standing on Plain 45 57.50 84 144 300 800 1,120 1,200 1,530 1,980 2,100 2,190 2,460 3,530 5,590 8,720 17,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1914 5C AU55 PCGS. 1914 5C AU55 PCGS. G-4 76.00 Heritage Auctions 25112 PCGS
1921 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1921 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 168.00 Heritage Auctions 21247 Details NGC