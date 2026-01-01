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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1920 Bison Standing on Plain1920 Bison Standing on Plain 1 2.30 3.60 6 9.20 15.60 28.80 30 39.60 48 60 72 110.40 162.50 350 730 1,440 6,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-D Bison Standing on Plain1920-D Bison Standing on Plain 6 8.05 14.95 35.65 105.60 258 348 390 450 528 570 690 1,030 1,410 2,840 6,340 32,060 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S Bison Standing on Plain1920-S Bison Standing on Plain 3 3.60 10.35 29.90 93.60 186 288 342 420 540 600 680 1,060 1,940 3,280 11,410 42,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1920) 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center -- AU50 NGC. (1920) 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 20% Off Center -- AU50 NGC. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 92319 NGC
1920 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/750). PCGS 1920 5C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/750). PCGS MS-60 56.00 Heritage Auctions 26077 NGC Details