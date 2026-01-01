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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1919 Bison Standing on Plain1919 Bison Standing on Plain 1.50 2.30 3.45 5.75 9.20 16.80 28.80 31.20 39.60 54 58.80 81.60 115.20 187.50 312.50 550 1,410 4,660 19,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D Bison Standing on Plain1919-D Bison Standing on Plain 11 12.65 25.30 55.20 115.20 258 360 390 450 690 750 910 1,110 1,530 2,940 5,160 14,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S Bison Standing on Plain1919-S Bison Standing on Plain 5 8.05 18.40 48 105.60 210 330 432 610 720 780 890 1,060 1,630 3,220 12,550 48,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1918-D 5C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1918-D 5C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21128 Genuine PCGS
1919 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1919 5C AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 45.00 Heritage Auctions 20640 PCGS