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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1918 Bison Standing on Plain1918 Bison Standing on Plain 5 5 6 10.35 16.10 38.40 52.80 64.80 76.80 110.40 120 180 262.50 325 575 1,140 2,160 18,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918/7-D Bison Standing on Plain1918/7-D Bison Standing on Plain 650 840 1,530 2,280 4,250 8,530 12,280 15,440 18,060 27,310 33,130 36,560 45,630 51,560 91,560 300,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D Bison Standing on Plain1918-D Bison Standing on Plain 15 18.40 31.05 50.60 120 228 330 384 420 576 640 690 780 1,160 1,630 4,250 8,090 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S Bison Standing on Plain1918-S Bison Standing on Plain 9 12.65 23 47.15 110.40 210 360 402 510 720 810 920 1,720 2,310 3,220 15,000 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1913 5C Type One MS63 NGC. 1913 5C Type One MS63 NGC. MS-62 204.00 Heritage Auctions 25135 NGC
1917 5C AU58 PCGS. 1917 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-55 154.00 Heritage Auctions 21086 PCGS