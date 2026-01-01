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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1917 Bison Standing on Plain1917 Bison Standing on Plain 5.25 5 5.75 6.90 11.50 18 34.80 38.40 43.20 50.40 60 85.20 115.20 181.25 300 600 1,330 5,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Bison Standing on Plain1917-D Bison Standing on Plain 13 18.40 25.30 46 85.20 138 240 282 300 396 420 540 600 990 1,190 2,440 6,530 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Bison Standing on Plain1917-S Bison Standing on Plain 14 20.70 37.95 78 115.20 198 270 300 360 510 540 600 970 1,810 2,810 4,690 7,440 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1917 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 25% Off Center -- AU55 PCGS. 1917 5C Buffalo Nickel -- Struck 25% Off Center -- AU55 PCGS. AU-55 564.00 Heritage Auctions 8089 PCGS
1917 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/806). PCGS 1917 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/806). PCGS MS-60 51.00 Heritage Auctions 20593 Genuine PCGS