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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1916 Bison Standing on Plain1916 Bison Standing on Plain 3.50 5 5.75 6.90 10.35 15.60 20.40 22.80 26.40 44.40 51.60 56.40 75.60 108.75 168.75 425 760 4,650 19,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916 Bison Standing on Plain1916 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 720 840 960 1,230 2,470 3,440 5,630 7,970 32,440 -.- 800 950 1,500 2,750 3,500 4,750
1916 Doubled Die Obverse Bison Standing on Plain1916 Doubled Die Obverse Bison Standing on Plain 2,500 4,030 7,160 9,280 13,280 22,940 27,190 29,060 32,190 46,940 53,130 73,130 111,880 143,750 237,500 390,000 455,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D Bison Standing on Plain1916-D Bison Standing on Plain 12 12.65 20.70 23 34.50 81.60 105.60 115.20 126 144 162 174 222 356.25 680 2,310 8,470 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S Bison Standing on Plain1916-S Bison Standing on Plain 8 10.35 13.80 20.70 37.95 74.40 115.20 126 150 162 180 198 300 387.50 780 3,150 5,140 24,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1913 5C Type Two MS63 PCGS. 1913 5C Type Two MS63 PCGS. MS-63 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27101 PCGS
1916 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1916 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 74.00 Heritage Auctions 23296 Genuine PCGS