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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1915 Bison Standing on Plain1915 Bison Standing on Plain 4 5.75 6.90 8.05 12.65 22.80 37.20 39.60 43.20 50.40 60 69.60 90 120 168.75 550 840 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Bison Standing on Plain1915 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 750 810 1,080 1,470 2,340 3,030 4,500 17,230 130,000 600 850 935 1,400 2,000 3,750
1915-D Bison Standing on Plain1915-D Bison Standing on Plain 16 17.25 26.45 37.95 74.40 120 144 156 174 216 240 264 360 431.25 730 1,590 4,530 16,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-S Bison Standing on Plain1915-S Bison Standing on Plain 30 43.70 63.25 93.60 156 342 480 594 700 810 880 940 1,020 1,560 2,410 3,410 5,690 31,920 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1915 5C Mated Pair of Buffalo Nickels -- Coin #1 Obverse Split Planchet After Strike, Coin #2 Reverse Split Planchet After Strike -- AU58 PCGS. (2)1915 5C Mated Pair of Buffalo Nickels -- Coin #1 Obverse Split Planchet After Strike, Coin #2 Reverse Split Planchet After Strike -- AU58 PCGS. AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 12081 PCGS
1915 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (17/1294). PCGS 1915 5C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (17/1294). PCGS AU-55 33.00 Heritage Auctions 20056 NGC