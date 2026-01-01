Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

Enlarge
Enlarge
Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1914 Bison Standing on Plain1914 Bison Standing on Plain 14 16.10 18.40 20.70 25.20 30 38.40 40.80 45.60 51.60 56.40 64.80 85.20 115 231.25 475 860 4,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Bison Standing on Plain1914 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 720 840 1,130 1,310 2,000 2,810 4,410 16,060 -.- 600 800 900 1,250 2,000 2,500
1914/3 Bison Standing on Plain1914/3 Bison Standing on Plain 150 240 480 660 780 1,110 1,530 1,770 1,980 2,100 2,400 2,610 2,840 6,190 9,430 30,880 69,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-D Bison Standing on Plain1914-D Bison Standing on Plain 65 82.80 108 132 168 240 312 330 360 402 450 480 528 600 720 1,590 2,970 18,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S Bison Standing on Plain1914-S Bison Standing on Plain 17.50 23 33.35 41.40 60.95 92.40 150 168 198 216 246 270 342 475 830 2,670 6,050 24,810 45,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1913-S 5C -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1913-S 5C -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 329.00 Heritage Auctions 23399 PCGS
1913-S 5C Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1913-S 5C Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 235.00 Heritage Auctions 23063 Genuine PCGS