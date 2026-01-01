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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

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Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents

"Buffalo nickel" most American coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Renowned sculptor James Earle Fraser was fascinated by the American Indian, so much so that it was no surprise he chose an Indian motif for t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Indian Head (Buffalo) 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1913 Bison Standing on Plain1913 Bison Standing on Plain 7.25 10.35 12.65 13.80 16.10 20.40 24 25.20 27.60 30 39.60 44.40 57.60 80 175 450 940 4,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bison Standing on Plain1913 Bison Standing on Plain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 640 720 820 1,080 1,470 2,160 3,030 5,470 18,010 -.- 650 800 900 1,250 2,000 2,750
1913-D Bison Standing on Plain1913-D Bison Standing on Plain 85 91.20 126 150 162 204 240 252 270 300 330 360 390 475 600 1,430 2,690 18,750 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S Bison Standing on Plain1913-S Bison Standing on Plain 225 192 258 360 450 510 630 660 720 870 940 990 1,120 1,340 1,880 3,560 5,690 28,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S Bison Standing on Mound1913-S Bison Standing on Mound 32.50 39.10 43.70 50.60 66 78 91.20 103.20 115.20 156 180 192 210 300 387.50 940 1,750 5,920 25,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-D Bison Standing on Mound1913-D Bison Standing on Mound 11 13.80 17.25 20.70 23 39.60 54 57.60 62.40 68.40 73.20 78 88.80 137.50 218.75 400 770 2,570 37,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bison Standing on Mound1913 Bison Standing on Mound 6 9.20 12.65 13.80 14.95 19.20 21.60 24 26.40 34.80 37.20 42 49.20 67.50 108.75 193.75 350 1,030 6,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bison Standing on Mound1913 Bison Standing on Mound -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 690 780 930 1,220 2,220 4,220 5,310 6,660 43,190 -.- 800 900 1,250 2,000 4,000 4,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1913) Type One Buffalo Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated in Collar -- AU50 NGC. (1913) Type One Buffalo Nickel -- Double Struck, Rotated in Collar -- AU50 NGC. AU-50 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 4411 NGC
(2)1913 5C Type One MS64 PCGS. (2)1913 5C Type One MS64 PCGS. MS-64 103.00 Heritage Auctions 27086 PCGS