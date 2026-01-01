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Liberty Head 5 Cents

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Liberty Head 5 Cents

Classic Liberty adorns 5-cent coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber was asked by Philadelphia Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden in 1881 to prepare patterns for 1-cent, 3-cen...READ MORE

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Liberty Head 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 5 6 9.60 30 45.60 50.40 57.60 70.80 76.80 92.40 125 150 250 425 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 186 204 275 425 550 760 2,310 5,850 175 275 300 375 500 750
1912-D Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912-D Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 2 2.50 6.25 10.80 36 76.80 162 174 204 252 300 330 362.50 450 630 1,440 3,090 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-S Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1912-S Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 105 115.20 162 222 444 810 1,260 1,320 1,470 1,530 1,560 1,650 1,810 2,190 2,340 3,090 5,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1911 5C MS62 PCGS. 1911 5C MS62 PCGS. MS-63 168.00 Heritage Auctions 25099 PCGS
1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1912 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 53.00 Heritage Auctions 25048 PCGS Genuine