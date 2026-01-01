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Liberty Head 5 Cents

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Liberty Head 5 Cents

Classic Liberty adorns 5-cent coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber was asked by Philadelphia Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden in 1881 to prepare patterns for 1-cent, 3-cen...READ MORE

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Liberty Head 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 6 10.80 32.40 54 55.20 57.60 69.60 76.80 96 115 150 212.50 475 1,190 6,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1908 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 192 268.75 343.75 600 670 1,470 4,910 175 275 300 375 475 725
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1908 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 43.00 Heritage Auctions 21255 Details NGC
1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1908 5C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25307 Genuine PCGS