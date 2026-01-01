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Liberty Head 5 Cents

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Liberty Head 5 Cents

Classic Liberty adorns 5-cent coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber was asked by Philadelphia Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden in 1881 to prepare patterns for 1-cent, 3-cen...READ MORE

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Liberty Head 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 7.20 14.40 33.60 54 55.20 62.40 69.60 76.80 96 125 162.50 212.50 425 870 6,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1902 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 174 210 275 400 550 860 1,630 8,650 175 275 300 375 450 800
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1902 5C AU55 PCGS. 1902 5C AU55 PCGS. AU-55 55.00 Heritage Auctions 29123 PCGS
1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS 1902 5C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (21/679). PCGS AU-58 74.00 Heritage Auctions 29645 ANACS