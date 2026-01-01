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Liberty Head 5 Cents

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Liberty Head 5 Cents

Classic Liberty adorns 5-cent coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber was asked by Philadelphia Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden in 1881 to prepare patterns for 1-cent, 3-cen...READ MORE

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Liberty Head 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 1.25 2.50 3.75 7.20 15.60 33.60 50.40 52.80 60 73.20 78 96 131.25 156.25 218.75 400 880 6,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1901 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 132 162 174 198 250 350 575 730 1,460 7,180 175 275 300 375 500 800
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1901 5C -- Spot Removed -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 540.50 Heritage Auctions 23492
1901 5C AU58 PCGS. 1901 5C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21124 PCGS