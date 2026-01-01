Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Liberty Head 5 Cents

Enlarge
Enlarge
Liberty Head 5 Cents

Classic Liberty adorns 5-cent coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber was asked by Philadelphia Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden in 1881 to prepare patterns for 1-cent, 3-cen...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Liberty Head 5 Cents
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Liberty Head 5 Cents
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 2 3.75 7.50 11.50 26.40 45.60 60 64.80 82.80 105.60 120 132 150 218.75 387.50 640 1,630 11,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1897 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 180 210 275 375 525 700 1,560 5,490 175 275 300 400 500 750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS 1897 5C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/415). PCGS AU-55 66.00 Heritage Auctions 24055 ANACS
1897 5C AU58 ANACS. 1897 5C AU58 ANACS. AU-58 59.00 Heritage Auctions 21123 ANACS