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Liberty Head 5 Cents

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Liberty Head 5 Cents

Classic Liberty adorns 5-cent coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber was asked by Philadelphia Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden in 1881 to prepare patterns for 1-cent, 3-cen...READ MORE

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Liberty Head 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 159 180 252 360 450 670 770 800 830 1,010 1,170 1,350 1,590 2,310 3,090 4,750 11,530 45,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1886 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 318 414 450 510 600 740 1,000 1,340 3,150 21,450 450 500 600 700 1,050 1,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1886 5C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 150.00 Heritage Auctions 25168 Genuine PCGS
1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1886 5C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 23155 ANACS