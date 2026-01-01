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Liberty Head 5 Cents

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Liberty Head 5 Cents

Classic Liberty adorns 5-cent coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber was asked by Philadelphia Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden in 1881 to prepare patterns for 1-cent, 3-cen...READ MORE

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Liberty Head 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 225 330 540 740 1,000 1,290 1,680 1,860 2,040 2,250 2,430 2,610 3,530 4,190 5,060 7,340 10,340 29,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1885 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 600 810 880 930 1,180 1,290 1,590 1,750 2,700 10,560 950 1,000 1,250 1,300 1,400 1,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 21076 Details NGC
1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1885 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 720.00 Heritage Auctions 46150 Details NGC