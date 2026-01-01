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Liberty Head 5 Cents

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Liberty Head 5 Cents

Classic Liberty adorns 5-cent coin

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber was asked by Philadelphia Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden in 1881 to prepare patterns for 1-cent, 3-cen...READ MORE

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Liberty Head 5 Cents
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Coin values search results

Liberty Head 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse 14 14.95 24.15 35.65 50.40 81.60 105.60 110.40 117.60 126 150 162 193.75 218.75 300 525 1,440 4,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse1883 Cents Added Below Wreath on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 198 210 228 300 375 475 660 2,180 5,850 165 225 300 400 550 800
1883 1883 4.50 8.75 10 11.25 12.50 13.75 15 16.25 18.75 26.25 30 35 57.50 107.50 175 275 450 2,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 1883 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 216 228 252 312.50 425 680 880 1,890 -.- 200 250 325 425 650 850
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. (10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. MS-63 750.00 Heritage Auctions 25137 NGC
(10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. (10)1883 5C No Cents MS63 NGC. MS-63 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23141 NGC