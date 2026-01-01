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Shield 5 Cents

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Shield 5 Cents

Coinage shortages during Civil War led to Shield 5¢ series

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Nearly 75 years after the first silver 5-cent coin (Flowing Hair half dime) was struck, the copper-nickel Shield ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Shield 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1880 Rays Removed from Reverse1880 Rays Removed from Reverse 1,750 1,260 1,500 1,740 3,420 6,570 8,310 10,470 12,300 12,600 14,100 14,820 16,060 17,810 47,810 67,190 126,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Rays Removed from Reverse1880 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 480 540 570 600 630 660 690 760 810 960 1,560 8,650 275 400 450 550 775 850
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. 1880 5C -- Cleaning -- Genuine PCGS. EF-40 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 3228 Genuine PCGS
1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1880 5C -- Corroded -- ANACS. G-4 456.00 Heritage Auctions 27138 ANACS