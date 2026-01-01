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Shield 5 Cents

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Shield 5 Cents

Coinage shortages during Civil War led to Shield 5¢ series

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Nearly 75 years after the first silver 5-cent coin (Flowing Hair half dime) was struck, the copper-nickel Shield ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Shield 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1869 Rays Removed from Reverse1869 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 26.45 28.75 33.60 43.20 74.40 105.60 120 138 168 192 222 275 325 450 840 2,280 6,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Rays Removed from Reverse1869 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 360 450 550 770 1,060 4,000 21,780 200 325 400 525 800 1,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23126 Details NGC
1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1869 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 114.00 Heritage Auctions 29128 Genuine PCGS