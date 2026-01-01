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Shield 5 Cents

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Shield 5 Cents

Coinage shortages during Civil War led to Shield 5¢ series

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Nearly 75 years after the first silver 5-cent coin (Flowing Hair half dime) was struck, the copper-nickel Shield ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Shield 5 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1868 Rays Removed from Reverse1868 Rays Removed from Reverse 22.50 24.15 25.30 30 44.40 75.60 115.20 120 138 156 168 192 212.50 300 450 790 2,080 8,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Rays Removed from Reverse1868 Rays Removed from Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 258 270 330 390 550 920 1,810 4,130 -.- 200 300 450 550 850 1,800
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 5C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25132 Details NGC
1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1868 5C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27081 Genuine PCGS