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Seated Liberty Half Dime

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Seated Liberty Half Dime

Half dime launches Seated Liberty design on long run

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Seated Liberty half dime is the smallest in size and lowest in denomination of the six series of coins bearing the Seate...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1860 Transitional Pattern No Arrows1860 Transitional Pattern No Arrows -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 186 -.- 300 360 500 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-O Legend Obverse1860-O Legend Obverse 25.30 28.75 31.05 34.50 63.25 105.60 -.- 138 -.- 198 -.- 300 450 630 1,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Legend Obverse1860 Legend Obverse 25.30 27.60 29.90 32.20 47.15 82.80 -.- 144 -.- 186 -.- 300 360 500 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Legend Obverse1860 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 650 875 1,050 1,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 55.00 Heritage Auctions 23137 ANACS
1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21211 Details NGC