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Seated Liberty Half Dime

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Seated Liberty Half Dime

Half dime launches Seated Liberty design on long run

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Seated Liberty half dime is the smallest in size and lowest in denomination of the six series of coins bearing the Seate...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1848 Large Date Drapery1848 Large Date Drapery 40.25 57.50 81.65 126.50 210 360 -.- 480 -.- 630 -.- 940 1,860 2,530 4,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 Medium Date Drapery1848 Medium Date Drapery 27.60 29.90 46 63.25 115 186 -.- 222 -.- 330 -.- 510 600 1,470 2,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 Medium Date Drapery1848 Medium Date Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 -.- 65,000
1848-O Drapery1848-O Drapery 34.50 40.25 57.50 104.65 228 300 -.- 450 -.- 660 -.- 960 1,170 1,410 2,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1848 H10C Large Date AU50 ANACS. 1848 H10C Large Date AU50 ANACS. AU-50 600.00 Heritage Auctions 92062 ANACS
1848 H10C Large Date AU55 PCGS. 1848 H10C Large Date AU55 PCGS. AU-55 384.00 Heritage Auctions 25359 PCGS