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Seated Liberty Half Dime

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Seated Liberty Half Dime

Half dime launches Seated Liberty design on long run

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Seated Liberty half dime is the smallest in size and lowest in denomination of the six series of coins bearing the Seate...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dime
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1847 Drapery1847 Drapery 27.60 29.90 51.75 63.25 86.25 120 150 174 198 210 240 270 300 630 1,220 2,340 5,340 12,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 Drapery1847 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 27,500 30,000 50,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 104.00 Heritage Auctions 23193 Details NGC
1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1847 H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 81.00 Heritage Auctions 19054 Genuine PCGS