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Capped Bust Half Dime

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Capped Bust Half Dime

Earliest half dimes bear no denominational references

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If the United States Mint were to issue a coin today that bore absolutely no reference to its denomination, Congress w...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Half Dime
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1830 1830 55 49.45 59.80 77.05 126.50 210 275 330 360 390 450 480 510 600 1,090 1,910 2,880 5,090 13,750 66,880
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1830 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1830 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27282 Genuine PCGS
1830 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1830 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 74.00 Heritage Auctions 27112 Details NGC