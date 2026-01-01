1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of

1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of

AU-50

352,500.00

30180

PCGS