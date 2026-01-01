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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime

Earliest half dimes bear no denominational references

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If the United States Mint were to issue a coin today that bore absolutely no reference to its denomination, Congress w...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1802 1802 75,000 66,000 121,810 146,880 162,500 231,250 275,000 356,250 437,500 512,500 537,500 575,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of 1802 H10C AU50 PCGS. V-1, LM-1, R.5. One of the most desirable coins in high grade in the Gardner Collection, the 1802 half dime is a signal rarity, a "trophy coin" for even the most advanced numismatist and an issue unknown in Mint State. The surfaces of AU-50 352,500.00 Heritage Auctions 30180 PCGS