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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime

Earliest half dimes bear no denominational references

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If the United States Mint were to issue a coin today that bore absolutely no reference to its denomination, Congress w...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1801 1801 1,250 1,050 1,410 2,380 4,060 6,530 7,500 8,720 9,940 10,720 18,130 19,190 21,060 27,810 30,810 41,880 68,250 131,250 175,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1801 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 969.38 Heritage Auctions 3427 NGC Details
1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS 1801 H10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/11). PCGS VF-20 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7261 PCGS Genuine