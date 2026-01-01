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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime

Earliest half dimes bear no denominational references

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If the United States Mint were to issue a coin today that bore absolutely no reference to its denomination, Congress w...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1800 1800 1,250 990 1,350 2,250 3,250 5,720 7,250 7,660 9,560 10,190 11,910 15,440 15,940 17,940 17,940 25,690 48,040 83,130 -.- 375,000
1800 LIBEKTY 1800 LIBEKTY 1,300 9.77 11.50 13.80 24 46 8,750 72.45 95.45 110.40 156 168 192 210 300 425 880 1,370 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS 1800 H10C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS VF-20 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 7497 NGC Details
1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1800 H10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 432.00 Heritage Auctions 23106 Genuine PCGS