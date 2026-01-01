Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime

Enlarge
Enlarge
Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime

Earliest half dimes bear no denominational references

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If the United States Mint were to issue a coin today that bore absolutely no reference to its denomination, Congress w...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified