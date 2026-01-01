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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime

Earliest half dimes bear no denominational references

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

If the United States Mint were to issue a coin today that bore absolutely no reference to its denomination, Congress w...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1797 13 Stars 1797 13 Stars 1,250 1,770 2,850 5,190 8,030 15,440 17,500 22,810 26,250 35,940 57,310 70,690 76,560 84,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 15 Stars 1797 15 Stars 850 1,380 2,340 3,780 4,980 7,340 9,000 9,560 12,030 14,970 15,940 16,940 18,060 19,060 20,310 42,710 95,630 150,000 206,250
1797 16 Stars 1797 16 Stars 1,000 1,500 2,220 3,600 5,130 7,030 9,250 11,410 12,940 14,060 14,810 16,880 17,810 22,810 28,130 43,550 78,750 128,130 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1797 Draped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-4. 16 Stars. VG-8 (PCGS). 1797 Draped Bust Half Dime. LM-2. Rarity-4. 16 Stars. VG-8 (PCGS). VG-8 2,820.00 Stack's Bowers 3065 PCGS
1797 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1797 H10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF-20 930.00 Heritage Auctions 7326 Details NGC